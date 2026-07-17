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Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo

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Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - Interior Photography, WoodStream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - Image 3 of 44Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BeamStream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - Image 5 of 44Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - More Images+ 39

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurant
Guilin, China
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Clients: Yangshuo Sugar House
  • Project Team: Yuhui Xue, Huan Chen, Min Wu
  • Site Architects: Yuhui Xue, Huan Chen, Canghai Li, Xuliang Pan, Sishi Peng, Zhuoyuan Li
  • Construction Drawings: Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang Province
  • Lighting Design: UNI-Lighting
  • Construction: Suzao Architects
  • City: Guilin
  • Country: China
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Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Along the Li River, at the foot of the mountains, the restaurant occupies a long, narrow site pressed against a rocky cliff. A flood-control canal cuts across it—part natural, part engineered—tracing the contours of the mountain. The restaurant's spatial organization, podium, and roof all extend from the geometry of this canal, abstracting and echoing the mountain's profile.

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Atelier Guo
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChina

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChina
Cite: "Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148627/stream-restaurant-atelier-guo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hao Chen

曲水餐厅 / 郭廖辉工作室

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