Stream Restaurant / Atelier Guo

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Category: Restaurant

Clients: Yangshuo Sugar House

Project Team: Yuhui Xue, Huan Chen, Min Wu

Site Architects: Yuhui Xue, Huan Chen, Canghai Li, Xuliang Pan, Sishi Peng, Zhuoyuan Li

Construction Drawings: Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang Province

Lighting Design: UNI-Lighting

Construction: Suzao Architects

City: Guilin

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Along the Li River, at the foot of the mountains, the restaurant occupies a long, narrow site pressed against a rocky cliff. A flood-control canal cuts across it—part natural, part engineered—tracing the contours of the mountain. The restaurant's spatial organization, podium, and roof all extend from the geometry of this canal, abstracting and echoing the mountain's profile.