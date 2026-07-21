Sugar House + / Atelier Guo

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Guilin, China
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Architects: Atelier Guo
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ziqian Wang
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Lead Architects: Liaohui Guo
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Clients: Yangshuo Sugar House
- Project Architects: Ziqian Wang
- Project Team: Yuhui Xue
- Site Architects: Yuhui Xue
- Structural Design: Qi Zhang
- Construction: Suzao Architects
- City: Guilin
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. From 2013 to 2017, the old state‑owned sugar refinery in Yangshuo was restored by architect Zhao Chongxin, while Dong Gong completed the guestroom construction and overall layout, establishing the basic spatial framework of the hotel. The "Sugar House+" initiative launched in 2022 uses newly built small structures as nodes to connect underutilised scattered spaces, unlocking the site's latent potential. The project includes the Waterside Pavilion, the Hillside Pavilion, a DJ booth, and the subsequently completed Qushui Restaurant.