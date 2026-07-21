Sugar House + / Atelier Guo

+ 46

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Installations & Structures

Clients: Yangshuo Sugar House

Project Architects: Ziqian Wang

Project Team: Yuhui Xue

Site Architects: Yuhui Xue

Structural Design: Qi Zhang

Construction: Suzao Architects

City: Guilin

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. From 2013 to 2017, the old state‑owned sugar refinery in Yangshuo was restored by architect Zhao Chongxin, while Dong Gong completed the guestroom construction and overall layout, establishing the basic spatial framework of the hotel. The "Sugar House+" initiative launched in 2022 uses newly built small structures as nodes to connect underutilised scattered spaces, unlocking the site's latent potential. The project includes the Waterside Pavilion, the Hillside Pavilion, a DJ booth, and the subsequently completed Qushui Restaurant.