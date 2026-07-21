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Sugar House + / Atelier Guo

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Guilin, China
  • Architects: Atelier Guo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ziqian Wang
  • Lead Architects: Liaohui Guo
  • Clients: Yangshuo Sugar House
  • Project Architects: Ziqian Wang
  • Project Team: Yuhui Xue
  • Site Architects: Yuhui Xue
  • Structural Design: Qi Zhang
  • Construction: Suzao Architects
  • City: Guilin
  • Country: China
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© Ziqian Wang

Text description provided by the architects. From 2013 to 2017, the old state‑owned sugar refinery in Yangshuo was restored by architect Zhao Chongxin, while Dong Gong completed the guestroom construction and overall layout, establishing the basic spatial framework of the hotel. The "Sugar House+" initiative launched in 2022 uses newly built small structures as nodes to connect underutilised scattered spaces, unlocking the site's latent potential. The project includes the Waterside Pavilion, the Hillside Pavilion, a DJ booth, and the subsequently completed Qushui Restaurant.

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Cite: "Sugar House + / Atelier Guo" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148626/sugar-house-plus-atelier-guo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ziqian Wang

“糖舍+”计划，三座微型构筑 / 郭廖辉工作室

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