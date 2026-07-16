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Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects

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Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 2 of 21Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Arch, GlassPlayhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairPlayhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, BathroomPlayhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Renovation
Newtown, Australia
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Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior Photography, Door
© Pablo Veiga

Text description provided by the architects. On a corner in Newtown, Playhouse announces itself. A double-height arched window defines the southern facade, bringing sunlight deep into the home and giving the terrace a distinct identity at the intersection. In a suburb known for its distinct colors, murals and creative spirit, the window feels right at home.

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Carter Williamson Architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects" 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148611/playhouse-residence-carter-williamson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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