Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Shaun Carter, Julie Niass, Samantha Kirby

Builders: MAKE Projects

Structural Engineer: Rebal Engineering

Interior Carpentry Contractor: Sublime Custom Cabinetry

Interior Stylist: Claire Delmar

City: Newtown

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. On a corner in Newtown, Playhouse announces itself. A double-height arched window defines the southern facade, bringing sunlight deep into the home and giving the terrace a distinct identity at the intersection. In a suburb known for its distinct colors, murals and creative spirit, the window feels right at home.