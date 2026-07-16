Playhouse Residence / Carter Williamson Architects

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Newtown, Australia
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Architects: Carter Williamson Architects
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pablo Veiga
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Shaun Carter, Julie Niass, Samantha Kirby
- Builders: MAKE Projects
- Structural Engineer: Rebal Engineering
- Interior Carpentry Contractor: Sublime Custom Cabinetry
- Interior Stylist: Claire Delmar
- City: Newtown
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. On a corner in Newtown, Playhouse announces itself. A double-height arched window defines the southern facade, bringing sunlight deep into the home and giving the terrace a distinct identity at the intersection. In a suburb known for its distinct colors, murals and creative spirit, the window feels right at home.