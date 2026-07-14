Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects

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Architects: Carter Williamson Architects
- Area: 223 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Martin Siegner
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Manufacturers: Daikin, Eco Outdoor, Gyprock, Studio Bagno, TOVO Lighting
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sydney's Inner West, Denj Lane introduces a studio and garage, created for a young family seeking flexible space for work, guests and the future. Compact in footprint yet complete in function, the studio contains a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area.