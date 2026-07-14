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Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects

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Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteDenj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, ChairDenj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassDenj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - Image 5 of 13Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - More Images+ 8

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Sydney, Australia
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Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Martin Siegner

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sydney's Inner West, Denj Lane introduces a studio and garage, created for a young family seeking flexible space for work, guests and the future. Compact in footprint yet complete in function, the studio contains a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area.

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Carter Williamson Architects
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SteelConcrete

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Denj Lane House / Carter Williamson Architects" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148603/denj-lane-carter-williamson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Martin Siegner

Denj Lane / Carter Williamson Architects

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