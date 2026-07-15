Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof

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Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Tokyo, Japan Architects: knof

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 91 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Akiya Maekawa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Maruni

Lead Architects: Kaori Kikushima, Ikki Nagasawa

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ikki Kobayashi + Fujie Textile

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. An apartment overlooking both century-old trees and the skyline of central Tokyo—we designed this residence as the Japanese home base for a music producer and DJ. For a client whose life is shaped by migration—constantly moving across the world for live performances and music production—we sought to create one of the most relaxing places on Earth. Our aim was to create a space with a profound sense of depth: one that, despite its location in the heart of the city, remains connected to nature, to light and shadow, to art and craftsmanship—to beauty in all its forms.