Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof

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Architects: knof
- Area: 91 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Akiya Maekawa
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Manufacturers: Maruni
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Lead Architects: Kaori Kikushima, Ikki Nagasawa
- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ikki Kobayashi + Fujie Textile
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. An apartment overlooking both century-old trees and the skyline of central Tokyo—we designed this residence as the Japanese home base for a music producer and DJ. For a client whose life is shaped by migration—constantly moving across the world for live performances and music production—we sought to create one of the most relaxing places on Earth. Our aim was to create a space with a profound sense of depth: one that, despite its location in the heart of the city, remains connected to nature, to light and shadow, to art and craftsmanship—to beauty in all its forms.