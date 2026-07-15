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Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof

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Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassDrifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - Interior PhotographyDrifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - Interior Photography, BathroomDrifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassDrifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: knof
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  91
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akiya Maekawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Maruni
  • Lead Architects: Kaori Kikushima, Ikki Nagasawa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ikki Kobayashi + Fujie Textile
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Akiya Maekawa

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment overlooking both century-old trees and the skyline of central Tokyo—we designed this residence as the Japanese home base for a music producer and DJ. For a client whose life is shaped by migration—constantly moving across the world for live performances and music production—we sought to create one of the most relaxing places on Earth. Our aim was to create a space with a profound sense of depth: one that, despite its location in the heart of the city, remains connected to nature, to light and shadow, to art and craftsmanship—to beauty in all its forms.

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knof
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Drifting - Fusuma-e House and Studio / knof" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148602/drifting-fusuma-e-house-and-studio-knof> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Akiya Maekawa

Drifting - Fusuma-e 住宅与工作室 / knof

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