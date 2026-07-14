NB01 House / TNT Architecture

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Houses • Hoa Lu, Vietnam Architects: TNT Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 470 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Lead Architects: Bùi Quang Tiến, Hoàng Phương Nam

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Phạm Như Tâm, Lương Thị Hồng Nhung, Tô Thị Bích Hà

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Aura Lighting

Landscape Architecture: Cảnh quan Zions

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bắc Tezzaro, Mr. Tưởng - Cửa nhôm Tostem, Mr. Thuận, Mr. Phát

City: Hoa Lu

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. NB01 House is located on a complex residential site in Ninh Binh, Vietnam, where several existing structures had been repeatedly extended and altered over many years. These accumulated interventions created a fragmented and disordered environment that no longer responded effectively to the family's daily needs. The site is also exposed to significant environmental pressures: it borders a busy national highway and faces the North–South railway line, resulting in constant traffic noise, dust, and visual disturbance.