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NB01 House / TNT Architecture

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NB01 House / TNT Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardNB01 House / TNT Architecture - Image 3 of 31NB01 House / TNT Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodNB01 House / TNT Architecture - Image 5 of 31NB01 House / TNT Architecture - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Hoa Lu, Vietnam
  • Architects: TNT Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  470
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Lead Architects: Bùi Quang Tiến, Hoàng Phương Nam
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Phạm Như Tâm, Lương Thị Hồng Nhung, Tô Thị Bích Hà
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Aura Lighting
  • Landscape Architecture: Cảnh quan Zions
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bắc Tezzaro, Mr. Tưởng - Cửa nhôm Tostem, Mr. Thuận, Mr. Phát
  • City: Hoa Lu
  • Country: Vietnam
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NB01 House / TNT Architecture - Image 5 of 31
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. NB01 House is located on a complex residential site in Ninh Binh, Vietnam, where several existing structures had been repeatedly extended and altered over many years. These accumulated interventions created a fragmented and disordered environment that no longer responded effectively to the family's daily needs. The site is also exposed to significant environmental pressures: it borders a busy national highway and faces the North–South railway line, resulting in constant traffic noise, dust, and visual disturbance.

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Cite: "NB01 House / TNT Architecture" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148557/nb01-house-tnt-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Trieu Chien

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