NB01 House / TNT Architecture

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Architects: TNT Architecture
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Trieu Chien
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Lead Architects: Bùi Quang Tiến, Hoàng Phương Nam
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Text description provided by the architects. NB01 House is located on a complex residential site in Ninh Binh, Vietnam, where several existing structures had been repeatedly extended and altered over many years. These accumulated interventions created a fragmented and disordered environment that no longer responded effectively to the family's daily needs. The site is also exposed to significant environmental pressures: it borders a busy national highway and faces the North–South railway line, resulting in constant traffic noise, dust, and visual disturbance.