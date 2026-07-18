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Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture

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Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - Image 2 of 33Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - Image 3 of 33Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - Interior Photography, BalconyFormer Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - Interior Photography, ConcreteFormer Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Refurbishment
Spain
  • Architects: Bastidas Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Neus Pastor
  • Lead Architect: Gerard Bastidas
  • Category: Refurbishment
  • Lead Team: Bastidas Architecture
  • Design Team: Bastidas Architecture
  • Technical Team: Bastidas Architecture
  • Project Management: Bastidas Architecture
  • Interior Design: Angel Martin Studio
  • General Contractor: Lluis Nebot
  • Country: Spain
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Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture - Image 2 of 33
© Neus Pastor

Text description provided by the architects. The Refurbishment of the Former Printing Press transforms the house of Artà into a contemporary family home, preserving the memory of its industrial past while redefining the relationship between architecture, light, and Mediterranean living.

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Cite: "Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture" 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148556/former-printing-press-refurbishment> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Neus Pastor

旧印刷厂改造 / Bastidas Architecture_

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