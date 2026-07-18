Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture

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Architects: Bastidas Architecture
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Neus Pastor
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Lead Architect: Gerard Bastidas
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Bastidas Architecture
- Design Team: Bastidas Architecture
- Technical Team: Bastidas Architecture
- Project Management: Bastidas Architecture
- Interior Design: Angel Martin Studio
- General Contractor: Lluis Nebot
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Refurbishment of the Former Printing Press transforms the house of Artà into a contemporary family home, preserving the memory of its industrial past while redefining the relationship between architecture, light, and Mediterranean living.