Former Printing Press Refurbishment / Bastidas Architecture

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Refurbishment • Spain Architects: Bastidas Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Neus Pastor

Lead Architect: Gerard Bastidas

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Category: Refurbishment

Lead Team: Bastidas Architecture

Design Team: Bastidas Architecture

Technical Team: Bastidas Architecture

Project Management: Bastidas Architecture

Interior Design: Angel Martin Studio

General Contractor: Lluis Nebot

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The Refurbishment of the Former Printing Press transforms the house of Artà into a contemporary family home, preserving the memory of its industrial past while redefining the relationship between architecture, light, and Mediterranean living.