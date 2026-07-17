  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE

House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE

Save

House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door, BalconyHouse Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, StairsHouse Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - Image 4 of 22House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, BedHouse Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
  • Lead Team: María León Ferreiro, Eduardo López Solórzano
  • General Contractor: Ramiten Servicios
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Carlos Hernandez Pinto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Selecta
  • City: Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door, Balcony
© Silvia Gil-Roldán

Text description provided by the architects. A building designed in the 1930s by the architect Domingo Pisaca y Burgada blends its aesthetic with modernism and eclecticism. The structure is part of a group of ten villas, or "hotelitos," as they were commonly called. These "hotelitos" have earned much of the neighborhood its designation as a Site of Cultural Interest under the category of the Historic Ensemble known as the Los Hoteles–Pino de Oro district.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FIVE OH FIVE
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148554/house-hotelito> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Silvia Gil-Roldán

House Hotelito 住宅酒店 / FIVE OH FIVE

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags