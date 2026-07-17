House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
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Architects: FIVE OH FIVE
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Silvia Gil-Roldán
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: María León Ferreiro, Eduardo López Solórzano
- General Contractor: Ramiten Servicios
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Carlos Hernandez Pinto
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Selecta
- City: Santa Cruz de Tenerife
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A building designed in the 1930s by the architect Domingo Pisaca y Burgada blends its aesthetic with modernism and eclecticism. The structure is part of a group of ten villas, or "hotelitos," as they were commonly called. These "hotelitos" have earned much of the neighborhood its designation as a Site of Cultural Interest under the category of the Historic Ensemble known as the Los Hoteles–Pino de Oro district.