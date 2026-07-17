House Hotelito / FIVE OH FIVE

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: María León Ferreiro, Eduardo López Solórzano

General Contractor: Ramiten Servicios

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Carlos Hernandez Pinto

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Selecta

City: Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. A building designed in the 1930s by the architect Domingo Pisaca y Burgada blends its aesthetic with modernism and eclecticism. The structure is part of a group of ten villas, or "hotelitos," as they were commonly called. These "hotelitos" have earned much of the neighborhood its designation as a Site of Cultural Interest under the category of the Historic Ensemble known as the Los Hoteles–Pino de Oro district.