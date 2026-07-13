PR House / 0studio Arquitectura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Omar Garay

Design Team: Andrea Lomelí

Interior Design: Arbotante

Landscape Architecture: Estudio Camaleon

City: Zapopan

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is organized around a central courtyard that articulates the different spaces and defines the living experience. This contained void not only regulates natural light and ventilation, but also establishes a continuous dialogue between interior and exterior, creating an atmosphere of calm and balance that accompanies every space.