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PR House / 0studio Arquitectura

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PR House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 2 of 28PR House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairPR House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcretePR House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardPR House / 0studio Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  848
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea Schettini
  • Lead Architects: Miguel Angel Delgado , Juan Antonio Corcuera, Missael Quintero
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Omar Garay
  • Design Team: Andrea Lomelí
  • Interior Design: Arbotante
  • Landscape Architecture: Estudio Camaleon
  • City: Zapopan
  • Country: Mexico
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PR House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 7 of 28
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Text description provided by the architects. The project is organized around a central courtyard that articulates the different spaces and defines the living experience. This contained void not only regulates natural light and ventilation, but also establishes a continuous dialogue between interior and exterior, creating an atmosphere of calm and balance that accompanies every space.

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Cite: "PR House / 0studio Arquitectura" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148552/pr-house-0studio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorena Darquea Schettini

PR 住宅 / 0studio Arquitectura

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