PR House / 0studio Arquitectura

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Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
- Area: 848 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lorena Darquea Schettini
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Lead Architects: Miguel Angel Delgado , Juan Antonio Corcuera, Missael Quintero
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is organized around a central courtyard that articulates the different spaces and defines the living experience. This contained void not only regulates natural light and ventilation, but also establishes a continuous dialogue between interior and exterior, creating an atmosphere of calm and balance that accompanies every space.