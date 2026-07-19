Tiansong Headquarters / ZIAD

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Category: Office Buildings

Architecture Design Team: Lin Feng, Zhu Shiquan, Sheng Chunyun, Wang Jiaqi, Xu Pan, Hu Zuokai, Chen Xiangning

Structure Design Team: Ren Tao, Xu Weibin, Liu Changfang, Yan Wei

Plumbing And Drainage Design Team: Wang Lingyan, Zhang Zhanrong

Ventilation Design Team: Jin Tao, Wan Yang, Wang Jiyue

Electrical Design Team: Yu Kemai, Wu Bian, Wang Liyan

Foundation Pit Support Design Team: Liu Xingwang, Li Ying, Lu Chentao, Cao Guoqiang

Intelligent Systems Design Team: Huang Zhen, Jin Di

Curtain Wall Design Team: Liang Fangling, Yang Fengling, Han Yage

Illumination Design Team: Fang Fang, Yi Zonghui

Clients: Tiansong Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Engineering: Tiansong Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Interior Design: Huanyi Space Design (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design: Hangzhou Jiumu Landscape Design Co., Ltd.

City: Taizhou

Country: China

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01 Architecture and the City - Tiansong Headquarters is situated in Chengxi Subdistrict, Wenling, Taizhou, at the confluence of the old town and the new urban district. The existing urban fabric around the site is fragmented and lacks coherence. In response, the design embraces the corporate ethos of precision craftsmanship and openness, arranging two slab office volumes along the city's dual axes. Through axial torsion and volumetric expansion and contraction, the building establishes a restrained yet distinctive landmark at the intersection. A transparent atrium is enclosed within, giving the composition a cohesive order. The project opens itself to the city: the main entrance along the arterial road is paired with a public plaza, offering an inviting leisure space for citizens; on the north side, the terrain's level changes are leveraged to create a retail terrace; and the secondary entrance, with its landscaped courtyard and inner skywell, provides a warm and welcoming arrival experience.