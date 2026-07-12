Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier

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Architects: Alexis Dornier
- Area: 990 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:KIE
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Text description provided by the architects. Villa Suki is conceived as a quiet composition of geometry, landscape, and light - an outward-looking private residence structured around a central void. The house is organized as a perfect square, rotated 45 degrees against the near-rectangular plot, allowing each side to open into a series of triangular gardens. These peripheral spaces extend the architecture into the site, shaping moments of privacy, shade, and controlled exposure to the tropical climate.