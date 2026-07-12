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Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier

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Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, GardenVilla Suki / Alexis Dornier - Image 6 of 29Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier - Image 2 of 29Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier - Image 5 of 29Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Bali, Indonesia
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Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier - Image 2 of 29
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Text description provided by the architects. Villa Suki is conceived as a quiet composition of geometry, landscape, and light - an outward-looking private residence structured around a central void. The house is organized as a perfect square, rotated 45 degrees against the near-rectangular plot, allowing each side to open into a series of triangular gardens. These peripheral spaces extend the architecture into the site, shaping moments of privacy, shade, and controlled exposure to the tropical climate.

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Alexis Dornier
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier" 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092518/villa-suki-alexis-dornier> ISSN 0719-8884

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Villa Suki / Alexis Dornier

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