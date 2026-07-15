Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

-
Architects: PENZISBETTINI Architekten
- Area: 14868 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Federico Farinatti
-
Lead Architects: Daniel Penzis, Giulio Bettini
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Educational Interiors
- Project Management: Jäger Coneco
- Landscape Architecture: Schläpfer Carstensen Landschaft GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurbureau Heierli AG, Timbatec Holzbauingenieure AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: RMB Engineering AG, Manzano Engineering GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hefti. Hess. Martignoni.
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reflexion AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Moser Sicherheit AG
- Client: Municipality of Baar
- City: Baar
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The school is set orthogonally within its site, open towards the natural landscape of the Lorze river valley. The campus arrangement disentangles programmatic functions while preserving the communal idea of a school as a shared place.