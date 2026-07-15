  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

Save

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools, Educational Interiors
Baar, Switzerland
  • Project Management: Jäger Coneco
  • Landscape Architecture: Schläpfer Carstensen Landschaft GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurbureau Heierli AG, Timbatec Holzbauingenieure AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: RMB Engineering AG, Manzano Engineering GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hefti. Hess. Martignoni.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reflexion AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Moser Sicherheit AG
  • Client: Municipality of Baar
  • City: Baar
  • Country: Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The school is set orthogonally within its site, open towards the natural landscape of the Lorze river valley. The campus arrangement disentangles programmatic functions while preserving the communal idea of a school as a shared place.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PENZISBETTINI Architekten
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsInterior DesignEducational InteriorsSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsInterior DesignEducational InteriorsSwitzerland
Cite: "Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092517/primary-school-wiesental-penzisbettini-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Federico Farinatti

Wiesental 小学 / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags