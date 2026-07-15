Primary School Wiesental / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Educational Interiors

Project Management: Jäger Coneco

Landscape Architecture: Schläpfer Carstensen Landschaft GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurbureau Heierli AG, Timbatec Holzbauingenieure AG

Engineering & Consulting > Services: RMB Engineering AG, Manzano Engineering GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hefti. Hess. Martignoni.

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Reflexion AG

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Moser Sicherheit AG

Client: Municipality of Baar

City: Baar

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The school is set orthogonally within its site, open towards the natural landscape of the Lorze river valley. The campus arrangement disentangles programmatic functions while preserving the communal idea of a school as a shared place.