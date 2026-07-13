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Jacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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Jacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairJacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ColumnJacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 4 of 36Jacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairJacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - More Images+ 31

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
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Jacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, Courtyard
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a one-thousand-square-meter corner lot, the Jacarezinho House is born from the direct relationship between architecture and the garden. The strategy was to push the construction against one of the sides of the plot, freeing up about 60% of the area for a continuous garden, preserving existing trees, and structuring the project around this open space. The house occupies only 40% of the footprint, orienting all rooms toward this outdoor area.

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Felipe Hess Arquitetos
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WoodConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Jacarezinho II House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Casa Jacarezinho II / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092509/jacarezinho-ii-house-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Jacarezinho II 住宅 / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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