Cathedral House / JAK Architecture

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Architects: JAK Architecture
- Area: 245 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tasha Tylee
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Manufacturers: Eco Outdoor, Eco Timber, Fibonacci Stone, Laminex, Porters Paints, Volker Haug
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Lead Architects: Jak Architecture
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Text description provided by the architects. Cathedral House is a new residential build in Thornton, Victoria, sited on a rural hillside property overlooking the Cathedral Ranges. The project was designed as a weekend retreat for a family seeking easy, low-maintenance living with a strong connection to the surrounding landscape - a place made for entertaining, for relaxing, and for being fully present in the surroundings.