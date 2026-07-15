Cathedral House / JAK Architecture

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Houses • Thornton, Australia Architects: JAK Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Tasha Tylee

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eco Outdoor , Eco Timber , Fibonacci Stone , Laminex , Porters Paints , Volker Haug

Lead Architects: Jak Architecture

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Contractor, Builders: Hedger Construction

Interior Styling: Sylvie Goetz

City: Thornton

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Cathedral House is a new residential build in Thornton, Victoria, sited on a rural hillside property overlooking the Cathedral Ranges. The project was designed as a weekend retreat for a family seeking easy, low-maintenance living with a strong connection to the surrounding landscape - a place made for entertaining, for relaxing, and for being fully present in the surroundings.