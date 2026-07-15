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Cathedral House / JAK Architecture

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Cathedral House / JAK Architecture - Exterior PhotographyCathedral House / JAK Architecture - Exterior PhotographyCathedral House / JAK Architecture - Interior PhotographyCathedral House / JAK Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCathedral House / JAK Architecture - More Images+ 30

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Thornton, Australia
  • Architects: JAK Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tasha Tylee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eco Outdoor, Eco Timber, Fibonacci Stone, Laminex, Porters Paints, Volker Haug
  • Lead Architects: Jak Architecture
  • Category: Houses
  • Contractor, Builders: Hedger Construction
  • Interior Styling: Sylvie Goetz
  • City: Thornton
  • Country: Australia
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Cathedral House / JAK Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tasha Tylee

Text description provided by the architects. Cathedral House is a new residential build in Thornton, Victoria, sited on a rural hillside property overlooking the Cathedral Ranges. The project was designed as a weekend retreat for a family seeking easy, low-maintenance living with a strong connection to the surrounding landscape - a place made for entertaining, for relaxing, and for being fully present in the surroundings.

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JAK Architecture
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Cathedral House / JAK Architecture" 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092490/cathedral-house-jak-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tasha Tylee

大教堂之家 / JAK Architecture

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