We House / longwave studio

•
Tainan, Taiwan
-
Architects: longwave studio
- Area: 112 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Dayform Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Leo Wang, Wei Huang
- Design Team: Michaelia
- City: Tainan
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tainan, Taiwan, this residence was designed for a family of three and their two cats. Rather than beginning with a formal concept, the project takes everyday domestic routines as its point of departure, reorganizing the relationships between arrival, storage, work, and shared family life.