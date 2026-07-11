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We House / longwave studio

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Apartment Interiors
Tainan, Taiwan
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We House / longwave studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Dayform Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tainan, Taiwan, this residence was designed for a family of three and their two cats. Rather than beginning with a formal concept, the project takes everyday domestic routines as its point of departure, reorganizing the relationships between arrival, storage, work, and shared family life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "We House / longwave studio" 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092483/projcet-we-longwave-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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