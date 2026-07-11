We House / longwave studio

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Category: Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Leo Wang, Wei Huang

Design Team: Michaelia

City: Tainan

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tainan, Taiwan, this residence was designed for a family of three and their two cats. Rather than beginning with a formal concept, the project takes everyday domestic routines as its point of departure, reorganizing the relationships between arrival, storage, work, and shared family life.