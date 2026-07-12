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Primrose House / Robust Architecture Workshop

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kandy, Sri Lanka
  • Architects: Robust Architecture Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Dr. Milinda Pathiraja, Archt. Ganga Rathnayake
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Archt. Sajeewa Mendis, Archt. Sajith Sivayogaraj
  • Landscape Architecture: Mr. Mudhitha Chaaminda
  • General Contractor : Serendip Engineering and Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Sasiru Construction, Sageeth Engineering and Construction (Pvt) Ltd, IRU Civil Engineering, Randeniya Furniture, Mr. R U L Weerasekara
  • City: Kandy
  • Country: Sri Lanka
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Primrose House / Robust Architecture Workshop - Image 3 of 21
Courtesy of Robust Architecture Workshop

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a dense suburban neighborhood in Kandy, Primrose House transforms a deteriorating two-bedroom dwelling into a light-filled home. Rather than demolishing the existing structure, the project embraces adaptive reuse as both an ecological strategy and a social proposition, demonstrating how under-performing buildings can be regenerated into places of architectural richness while extending the life of existing construction.

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Cite: "Primrose House / Robust Architecture Workshop" 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092479/primrose-house-robust-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of Robust Architecture Workshop

Primrose 住宅 / Robust Architecture Workshop

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