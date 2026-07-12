Primrose House / Robust Architecture Workshop

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Architects: Robust Architecture Workshop
- Area: 196 m²
- Year: 2023
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Lead Architects: Dr. Milinda Pathiraja, Archt. Ganga Rathnayake
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Archt. Sajeewa Mendis, Archt. Sajith Sivayogaraj
- Landscape Architecture: Mr. Mudhitha Chaaminda
- General Contractor : Serendip Engineering and Construction (Pvt) Ltd, Sasiru Construction, Sageeth Engineering and Construction (Pvt) Ltd, IRU Civil Engineering, Randeniya Furniture, Mr. R U L Weerasekara
- City: Kandy
- Country: Sri Lanka
Text description provided by the architects. Located within a dense suburban neighborhood in Kandy, Primrose House transforms a deteriorating two-bedroom dwelling into a light-filled home. Rather than demolishing the existing structure, the project embraces adaptive reuse as both an ecological strategy and a social proposition, demonstrating how under-performing buildings can be regenerated into places of architectural richness while extending the life of existing construction.