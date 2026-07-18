Elementary House / YUMI Architekci

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LG concept Łukasz Grobelny

City: Izbica

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. Elementary House reimagines the archetype of the holiday cabin as a contemporary home where architecture is shaped by everyday rituals, creativity, and a deep connection to nature. Designed by YUMI Architekci, the house is located in a quiet, green setting on the outskirts of Warsaw. Surrounded by a garden and mature vegetation, the site offered an opportunity to create a retreat from the pace of the city while maintaining the comfort of year-round living.