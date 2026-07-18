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Elementary House / YUMI Architekci

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Elementary House / YUMI Architekci - Exterior Photography, WoodElementary House / YUMI Architekci - Exterior PhotographyElementary House / YUMI Architekci - Image 3 of 25Elementary House / YUMI Architekci - Interior Photography, WoodElementary House / YUMI Architekci - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Izbica, Poland
  • Architects: YUMI Architekci
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  134
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Piotr Krajewski
  • Lead Architects: Marta Szadokierska, Dorota Wilczynska
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Elementary House / YUMI Architekci - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Piotr Krajewski

Text description provided by the architects. Elementary House reimagines the archetype of the holiday cabin as a contemporary home where architecture is shaped by everyday rituals, creativity, and a deep connection to nature. Designed by YUMI Architekci, the house is located in a quiet, green setting on the outskirts of Warsaw. Surrounded by a garden and mature vegetation, the site offered an opportunity to create a retreat from the pace of the city while maintaining the comfort of year-round living.

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WoodBrick

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Cite: "Elementary House / YUMI Architekci" 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092473/elementary-house-yumi-architekci> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Piotr Krajewski

Elementary House / YUMI Architekci

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