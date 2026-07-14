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EcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects

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EcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodEcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodEcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairEcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, SinkEcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Denmark
  • Architects: SAGA Space Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edi Cliff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Miele, VELUX Group, Bosch, Velfac
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Aristotelis
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EcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Edi Cliff

Text description provided by the architects. EcoNeo is a 35 m² summerhouse in Zealand, Denmark, designed by SAGA Space Architects as a compact residential construction for low-impact holiday living. Drawing on the studio's work with habitats for extreme environments, the project applies principles of spatial efficiency, resource awareness, and human well-being to a familiar architectural typology: the Danish summerhouse.

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Cite: "EcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092472/econeo-summerhouse-saga-space-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Edi Cliff

EcoNeo 夏日度假屋 / SAGA Space Architects

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