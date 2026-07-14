EcoNeo Summerhouse / SAGA Space Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Niklas Munk-Andersen, Marius Bendsen, Frederik With, Ive Santic, Samuel Charles Baratt

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. EcoNeo is a 35 m² summerhouse in Zealand, Denmark, designed by SAGA Space Architects as a compact residential construction for low-impact holiday living. Drawing on the studio's work with habitats for extreme environments, the project applies principles of spatial efficiency, resource awareness, and human well-being to a familiar architectural typology: the Danish summerhouse.