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Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio

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Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - Image 2 of 27Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ConcreteLeloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardLeloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorLeloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Villa Udaondo, Argentina
  • Architects: FIR Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:matias godec
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  REHAU, LG Electronics, Smeg
  • Lead Architect: Francisco Ignacio Ricart
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Ayelén Gryszkiewicz, Gabriela Aragunde, Valentin Ricart
  • General Construction: LG
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Constructora Karpos srl
  • City: Villa Udaondo
  • Country: Argentina
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Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© matias godec

Text description provided by the architects. In a gated community within the Parque Leloir protected ecological area in Buenos Aires, Argentina, surrounded by a rich diversity of century-old tree species, we were commissioned to design a residential extension. As an intervention, we designed a pavilion that expands the existing home without altering it: a new space for work and leisure. The strategy was clear: rather than attaching to or intruding upon the built structure, we created a volume that links the front and the back through a single gesture.

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Cite: "Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio" [Pabellón Estudio Leloir / FIR Estudio] 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092464/leloir-studio-pavilion-fir-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© matias godec

Leloir 工作室展亭 / FIR Estudio

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