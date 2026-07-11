Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio

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Architects: FIR Estudio
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:matias godec
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Manufacturers: REHAU, LG Electronics, Smeg
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Lead Architect: Francisco Ignacio Ricart
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Text description provided by the architects. In a gated community within the Parque Leloir protected ecological area in Buenos Aires, Argentina, surrounded by a rich diversity of century-old tree species, we were commissioned to design a residential extension. As an intervention, we designed a pavilion that expands the existing home without altering it: a new space for work and leisure. The strategy was clear: rather than attaching to or intruding upon the built structure, we created a volume that links the front and the back through a single gesture.