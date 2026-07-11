Leloir Studio Pavilion / FIR Estudio

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ayelén Gryszkiewicz, Gabriela Aragunde, Valentin Ricart

General Construction: LG

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Constructora Karpos srl

City: Villa Udaondo

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. In a gated community within the Parque Leloir protected ecological area in Buenos Aires, Argentina, surrounded by a rich diversity of century-old tree species, we were commissioned to design a residential extension. As an intervention, we designed a pavilion that expands the existing home without altering it: a new space for work and leisure. The strategy was clear: rather than attaching to or intruding upon the built structure, we created a volume that links the front and the back through a single gesture.