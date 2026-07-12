GP House / AtelierM

+ 23

Houses • Tigre, Argentina Architects: AtelierM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: AtelierM

Lead Architect: Matias Mosquera

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Camila Gianicolo, Cristian Grasso, Carolina Tobar, Francisco Gomez Paratcha, Pilar Navarro, Dante Marinari, Jefferson Arias

Technical Team: Marcelo Vita, Milagros Vita

Landscape Architecture: Carolina Pell

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcelo Mastropietro

City: Tigre

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. GP House is born from the tension between two curves: the corner of the neighborhood, which defines its urban front, and the lagoon that opens up at the back of the lot. Between the two, the house constructs a spiral geometry that organizes the program, shapes the circulation, and defines the way the landscape is inhabited.