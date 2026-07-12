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GP House / AtelierM

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GP House / AtelierM - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairGP House / AtelierM - Image 3 of 28GP House / AtelierM - Image 4 of 28GP House / AtelierM - Image 5 of 28GP House / AtelierM - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Tigre, Argentina
  • Architects: AtelierM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AtelierM
  • Lead Architect: Matias Mosquera
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Camila Gianicolo, Cristian Grasso, Carolina Tobar, Francisco Gomez Paratcha, Pilar Navarro, Dante Marinari, Jefferson Arias
  • Technical Team: Marcelo Vita, Milagros Vita
  • Landscape Architecture: Carolina Pell
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcelo Mastropietro
  • City: Tigre
  • Country: Argentina
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GP House / AtelierM - Image 3 of 28
© AtelierM

Text description provided by the architects. GP House is born from the tension between two curves: the corner of the neighborhood, which defines its urban front, and the lagoon that opens up at the back of the lot. Between the two, the house constructs a spiral geometry that organizes the program, shapes the circulation, and defines the way the landscape is inhabited.

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Cite: "GP House / AtelierM" [Casa GP / AtelierM] 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092454/gp-house-atelierm> ISSN 0719-8884

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© AtelierM

GP 住宅 / AtelierM

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