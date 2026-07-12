GP House / AtelierM

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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Camila Gianicolo, Cristian Grasso, Carolina Tobar, Francisco Gomez Paratcha, Pilar Navarro, Dante Marinari, Jefferson Arias
- Technical Team: Marcelo Vita, Milagros Vita
- Landscape Architecture: Carolina Pell
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcelo Mastropietro
- City: Tigre
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. GP House is born from the tension between two curves: the corner of the neighborhood, which defines its urban front, and the lagoon that opens up at the back of the lot. Between the two, the house constructs a spiral geometry that organizes the program, shapes the circulation, and defines the way the landscape is inhabited.