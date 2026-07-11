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Nachan the Antique Courtyard Hotel / PAVA architects

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hotels
Chiang Khan, Thailand
  • Architects: PAVA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
  • Lead Architects: Pacharapan Ratananakorn, Varat Limwibul
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Nachan the Antique Courtyard Hotel / PAVA architects - Image 5 of 26
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Nachan The Antique Courtyard Hotel is designed as a small-scale, tranquil village cluster that represents the serene spirit of the Mekong River landscape. Minimizing the hotel's footprint with reused timber is a design approach that subtly blends the project into the existing landscape. Respecting the existing trees, the hotel rooms are arranged around serene triangular courtyards, providing privacy and a humble touch to the Earth.

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WoodGlass

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Cite: "Nachan the Antique Courtyard Hotel / PAVA architects" 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092379/nachan-the-antique-courtyard-hotel-pava-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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