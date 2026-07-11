Nachan the Antique Courtyard Hotel / PAVA architects

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Architects: PAVA architects
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
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Lead Architects: Pacharapan Ratananakorn, Varat Limwibul
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Text description provided by the architects. Nachan The Antique Courtyard Hotel is designed as a small-scale, tranquil village cluster that represents the serene spirit of the Mekong River landscape. Minimizing the hotel's footprint with reused timber is a design approach that subtly blends the project into the existing landscape. Respecting the existing trees, the hotel rooms are arranged around serene triangular courtyards, providing privacy and a humble touch to the Earth.