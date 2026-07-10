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The Gentle House / the Stylesmiths

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The Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Countertop, ChairThe Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Brick, Table, Lighting, ChairThe Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairThe Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardThe Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

House Interiors
Brunswick, Australia
  • Architects: the Stylesmiths
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kate Enno
  • Lead Architects: Architects Adrian Gaetano
  • Category: House Interiors
  • Design Team: Patricia Davila | The Stylesmiths
  • Interior Design: The Stylesmiths
  • Architecture Offices: Adrian Gaetano
  • General Contractor: Husky Homes
  • City: Brunswick
  • Country: Australia
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The Gentle House / the Stylesmiths - Image 22 of 23
© Kate Enno

Text description provided by the architects. It begins with a quiet misdirection. From the outside, this Brunswick home reads as a dark, composed silhouette, black timber cladding and crisp geometry holding their ground against the suburb's easy grit and creative pulse. But step through the front door and the house shifts register entirely: a warm timber "box" gathers you in, the air softens, and a long, gentle reveal begins, light, water, greenery, then brick, timber and stone unfolding like a sequence of rooms in a Kyoto ryokan. "The idea was always to create a Japanese-inspired jewel," says Patricia Davila, lead interior designer at The Stylesmiths. "Not in a literal way, no clichés, but in the sense of calm, proportion and material honesty. A home that doesn't perform. It just is."

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Cite: "The Gentle House / the Stylesmiths" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092361/the-gentle-house-the-stylesmiths> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kate Enno

温和住宅 / the Stylesmiths

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