The Gentle House / the Stylesmiths

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Architects: the Stylesmiths
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kate Enno
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Lead Architects: Architects Adrian Gaetano
- Category: House Interiors
- Design Team: Patricia Davila | The Stylesmiths
- Interior Design: The Stylesmiths
- Architecture Offices: Adrian Gaetano
- General Contractor: Husky Homes
- City: Brunswick
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. It begins with a quiet misdirection. From the outside, this Brunswick home reads as a dark, composed silhouette, black timber cladding and crisp geometry holding their ground against the suburb's easy grit and creative pulse. But step through the front door and the house shifts register entirely: a warm timber "box" gathers you in, the air softens, and a long, gentle reveal begins, light, water, greenery, then brick, timber and stone unfolding like a sequence of rooms in a Kyoto ryokan. "The idea was always to create a Japanese-inspired jewel," says Patricia Davila, lead interior designer at The Stylesmiths. "Not in a literal way, no clichés, but in the sense of calm, proportion and material honesty. A home that doesn't perform. It just is."