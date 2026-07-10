House Awasi / Caceres + Tous

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House Awasi is located on the picturesque island of Lombok, Indonesia, where the island's rich cultural heritage adds depth to its natural beauty. As the home of the Sasak people, Lombok showcases a unique blend of traditions, customs, and arts. From intricate weaving and woodcarving to traditional dances and music, the island's cultural tapestry is as vibrant as its breathtaking landscapes.