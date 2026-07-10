  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. House Awasi / Caceres + Tous

House Awasi / Caceres + Tous

Save

House Awasi / Caceres + Tous - Image 2 of 28House Awasi / Caceres + Tous - Image 3 of 28House Awasi / Caceres + Tous - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairHouse Awasi / Caceres + Tous - Image 5 of 28House Awasi / Caceres + Tous - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Lombok, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Awasi / Caceres + Tous - Image 2 of 28
Courtesy of Caceres + Tous

Text description provided by the architects. House Awasi is located on the picturesque island of Lombok, Indonesia, where the island's rich cultural heritage adds depth to its natural beauty. As the home of the Sasak people, Lombok showcases a unique blend of traditions, customs, and arts. From intricate weaving and woodcarving to traditional dances and music, the island's cultural tapestry is as vibrant as its breathtaking landscapes.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Caceres + Tous
Office

Materials

GlassSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "House Awasi / Caceres + Tous" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092360/house-awasi-caceres-plus-tous> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Caceres + Tous

Awasi 住宅 / Caceres + Tous

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags