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Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood

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Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - Exterior Photography, BalconyRemise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - Exterior PhotographyRemise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - Interior Photography, WoodRemise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairRemise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - More Images+ 30

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Community
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Architects: Hello Wood
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:György Palkó
  • Lead Team: Balázs Szelecsényi, András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth
  • Concept: Balázs Szelecsényi, Máté Gerges, Katja Weber (Client)
  • Design Team: Máté Gerges, Máté Novák, Éva Nahoczki, Dániel Simon
  • Technical Team: Balázs Szelecsényi,Gergő Balázs
  • Project Management: Balázs Szelecsényi
  • Interior Design: Kistler architektur und design gmbh, Felix Kistler
  • Builder: HELLO WOOD
  • Client: Miteinander AG, Remise Rosa
  • City: Zürich
  • Country: Switzerland
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Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood - Exterior Photography
© György Palkó

Text description provided by the architects. Design & Build studio HELLO WOOD announces the completion of Remise Rosa, a 2,500 m² project that marks a definitive milestone in the studio's organic evolution. Transforming an abandoned railway site into a vibrant, three-level open-air oasis, Remise Rosa represents a sophisticated fusion of experimental design heritage and high-end permanent architecture.

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Cite: "Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092359/remise-rosa-hello-wood> ISSN 0719-8884

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© György Palkó

Remise Rosa 综合体 / Hello Wood

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