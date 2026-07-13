Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood

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Architects: Hello Wood
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:György Palkó
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Community
- Lead Team: Balázs Szelecsényi, András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth
- Concept: Balázs Szelecsényi, Máté Gerges, Katja Weber (Client)
- Design Team: Máté Gerges, Máté Novák, Éva Nahoczki, Dániel Simon
- Technical Team: Balázs Szelecsényi,Gergő Balázs
- Project Management: Balázs Szelecsényi
- Interior Design: Kistler architektur und design gmbh, Felix Kistler
- Builder: HELLO WOOD
- Client: Miteinander AG, Remise Rosa
- City: Zürich
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Design & Build studio HELLO WOOD announces the completion of Remise Rosa, a 2,500 m² project that marks a definitive milestone in the studio's organic evolution. Transforming an abandoned railway site into a vibrant, three-level open-air oasis, Remise Rosa represents a sophisticated fusion of experimental design heritage and high-end permanent architecture.