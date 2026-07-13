Remise Rosa Complex / Hello Wood

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant, Community

Lead Team: Balázs Szelecsényi, András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth

Concept: Balázs Szelecsényi, Máté Gerges, Katja Weber (Client)

Design Team: Máté Gerges, Máté Novák, Éva Nahoczki, Dániel Simon

Technical Team: Balázs Szelecsényi,Gergő Balázs

Project Management: Balázs Szelecsényi

Interior Design: Kistler architektur und design gmbh, Felix Kistler

Builder: HELLO WOOD

Client: Miteinander AG, Remise Rosa

City: Zürich

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. Design & Build studio HELLO WOOD announces the completion of Remise Rosa, a 2,500 m² project that marks a definitive milestone in the studio's organic evolution. Transforming an abandoned railway site into a vibrant, three-level open-air oasis, Remise Rosa represents a sophisticated fusion of experimental design heritage and high-end permanent architecture.