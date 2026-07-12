TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

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Category: Park, Library

Design Principal: Liu Yuyang

Project Leader: Wu Congbao

Architect On Site: Liu Zehong

Concept Design: Liu Yuyang, Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Zhu Chenglin, Han Xiao

Developed Design: Liu Yuyang, Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Tan Mengqi, Zhu Chenglin, Qi Chuhan, Han Xiao, Huang Yifei

Construction Coordination: Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Tan Mengqi, Qi Chuhan

Project Management: Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong

Client: Xinyang To Be Better Industrial Co., Ltd

City: Xinyang

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Design Concept. TBB Hundred Flowers Park Libraries, embracing both east and west wings of the central civil park with a stretchy linear gesture, highlight the welcoming characteristics of entrance to the large public space. "Fan Pavilion", the Cultural Libraries resemble a traditional folding fan in response to adjacent semi-circular plazas. "Polygonal Pavilion", the Community Flowerhouses, developed from natural geometric prototypes, convey floral blessings to neighbourhoods. "Terraced Pavilion", the Service Stations attract greens into selves as rebuilt public toilets with renovated terraced roof structures. Each group of buildings is connected with a timber-steel-membrane structured pergola as a shelter from the Sun and rains, thus offering a more continuous and integrated spatial experience as well as happiness and warmth to the public.