  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Save

TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - Image 2 of 54TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - Exterior Photography, ArchTBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - Image 4 of 54TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - Interior Photography, GlassTBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - More Images+ 49

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Park, Library
Xinyang, China
  • Category: Park, Library
  • Design Principal: Liu Yuyang
  • Project Leader: Wu Congbao
  • Architect On Site: Liu Zehong
  • Concept Design: Liu Yuyang, Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Zhu Chenglin, Han Xiao
  • Developed Design: Liu Yuyang, Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Tan Mengqi, Zhu Chenglin, Qi Chuhan, Han Xiao, Huang Yifei
  • Construction Coordination: Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong, Tan Mengqi, Qi Chuhan
  • Project Management: Wu Congbao, Liu Zehong
  • Client: Xinyang To Be Better Industrial Co., Ltd
  • City: Xinyang
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Design Concept. TBB Hundred Flowers Park Libraries, embracing both east and west wings of the central civil park with a stretchy linear gesture, highlight the welcoming characteristics of entrance to the large public space. "Fan Pavilion", the Cultural Libraries resemble a traditional folding fan in response to adjacent semi-circular plazas. "Polygonal Pavilion", the Community Flowerhouses, developed from natural geometric prototypes, convey floral blessings to neighbourhoods. "Terraced Pavilion", the Service Stations attract greens into selves as rebuilt public toilets with renovated terraced roof structures. Each group of buildings is connected with a timber-steel-membrane structured pergola as a shelter from the Sun and rains, thus offering a more continuous and integrated spatial experience as well as happiness and warmth to the public.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "TBB Libraries – Hundred Flowers Park Libraries / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects" 12 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092347/tbb-libraries-hundred-flowers-park-libraries-atelier-liu-yuyang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags