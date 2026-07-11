Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space

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Shanghai, China
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Landscape Architects: TROP : terrains + open space
- Area: 590 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Chill Shine
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Lead Architects: Pok Kobkongsanti
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Fusang Ren, Kehan Zhou, Yin Huamei, Yuting Lu, He Guo, Pengtao Sang, Ke Ma Clients: Shanghai Yanlord Land
- Architect Consultants: GOA + Tianhua Group
- Interior Consultants: LWMA, MDO
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Yanlord Arcadia is conceived around the philosophy of a "Garden within Gardens," where a sequence of themed landscapes creates an ever-changing dialogue between nature, architecture, and daily life. As the spatial prelude to the community, Lacy Steps connects the main lobby, residential towers, and clubhouse, transforming a circulation space into a welcoming social destination.