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  5. Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space

Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space

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Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenYanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - Image 3 of 14Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - Image 4 of 14Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - Image 5 of 14Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - More Images+ 9

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China
  • Landscape Architects: TROP : terrains + open space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  590
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chill Shine
  • Lead Architects: Pok Kobkongsanti
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Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space - Exterior Photography
© Chill Shine

Text description provided by the architects. Yanlord Arcadia is conceived around the philosophy of a "Garden within Gardens," where a sequence of themed landscapes creates an ever-changing dialogue between nature, architecture, and daily life. As the spatial prelude to the community, Lacy Steps connects the main lobby, residential towers, and clubhouse, transforming a circulation space into a welcoming social destination.

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Cite: "Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space" 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092344/yanlord-arcadia-sunken-garden-lacy-steps-trop-terrains-plus-open-space> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chill Shine

仁恒·海上源下沉花园 —— 蕾丝阶梯 / TROP : terrains + open space

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