Yanlord Arcadia Sunken Garden —— Lacy Steps / TROP : terrains + open space

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Fusang Ren, Kehan Zhou, Yin Huamei, Yuting Lu, He Guo, Pengtao Sang, Ke Ma Clients: Shanghai Yanlord Land

Architect Consultants: GOA + Tianhua Group

Interior Consultants: LWMA, MDO

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Yanlord Arcadia is conceived around the philosophy of a "Garden within Gardens," where a sequence of themed landscapes creates an ever-changing dialogue between nature, architecture, and daily life. As the spatial prelude to the community, Lacy Steps connects the main lobby, residential towers, and clubhouse, transforming a circulation space into a welcoming social destination.