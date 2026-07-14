Céline & Lolo Hotel / Powerhouse Company

-
Architects: Powerhouse Company
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Amy May Roux
-
- Category: Hotels, Renovation
- Furniture & Styling: C&L Founders
- Landscape Architect: C&L Founders
- Art: Lodewijk Hissink
- City: Nairobi
- Country: Kenya
Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company transforms 1970s brutalist villa into boutique hotel Céline & Lolo in Nairobi. Nairobi, July 2, 2026 — Powerhouse Company has transformed a 1970s brutalist villa into Céline & Lolo, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Lavington neighborhood. Part hotel, part hideaway, part neighborhood bar, the project captures the feeling of returning to a house from a past holiday: sun-warmed, personal, and full of character. The former villa now brings together guest rooms, a restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a terrace, a pool deck, a professional kitchen, and staff quarters.