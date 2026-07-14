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Céline & Lolo Hotel / Powerhouse Company

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Hotels, Renovation
Nairobi, Kenya
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Céline & Lolo Hotel / Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Amy May Roux

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company transforms 1970s brutalist villa into boutique hotel Céline & Lolo in Nairobi. Nairobi, July 2, 2026 — Powerhouse Company has transformed a 1970s brutalist villa into Céline & Lolo, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Lavington neighborhood. Part hotel, part hideaway, part neighborhood bar, the project captures the feeling of returning to a house from a past holiday: sun-warmed, personal, and full of character. The former villa now brings together guest rooms, a restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a terrace, a pool deck, a professional kitchen, and staff quarters.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationKenya
Cite: "Céline & Lolo Hotel / Powerhouse Company" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092337/celine-and-lolo-hotel-powerhouse-company> ISSN 0719-8884

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