Céline & Lolo Hotel / Powerhouse Company

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Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company transforms 1970s brutalist villa into boutique hotel Céline & Lolo in Nairobi. Nairobi, July 2, 2026 — Powerhouse Company has transformed a 1970s brutalist villa into Céline & Lolo, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Lavington neighborhood. Part hotel, part hideaway, part neighborhood bar, the project captures the feeling of returning to a house from a past holiday: sun-warmed, personal, and full of character. The former villa now brings together guest rooms, a restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a terrace, a pool deck, a professional kitchen, and staff quarters.