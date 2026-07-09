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Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO

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Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO - Image 2 of 22Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCasa TG / LOTE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Patio, DeckCasa TG / LOTE STUDIO - Image 5 of 22Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Chile
  • Architects: LOTE STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  387
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Antonia Mardones Nally
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  WoodArch, Cutek
  • Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Gutierrez, Ignacio Ferreira
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Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO - Image 7 of 22
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coastal edge of Punta Hueso in Chile's Coquimbo Region, Casa TG was designed with a premise of minimal intervention on the territory. Set on a plot featuring native vegetation and strong exposure to the elements, the house proposes an occupancy that preserves the existing flora, actively incorporating it into the domestic experience and transforming it into an integral part of the architectural program.

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LOTE STUDIO
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO" [Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO] 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092233/casa-tg-lote-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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