Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO

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Architects: LOTE STUDIO
- Area: 387 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Antonia Mardones Nally
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Manufacturers: WoodArch, Cutek
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Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Gutierrez, Ignacio Ferreira
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coastal edge of Punta Hueso in Chile's Coquimbo Region, Casa TG was designed with a premise of minimal intervention on the territory. Set on a plot featuring native vegetation and strong exposure to the elements, the house proposes an occupancy that preserves the existing flora, actively incorporating it into the domestic experience and transforming it into an integral part of the architectural program.