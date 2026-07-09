Casa TG / LOTE STUDIO

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Houses • Chile Architects: LOTE STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 387 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Antonia Mardones Nally

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project WoodArch Cutek Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Gutierrez, Ignacio Ferreira

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coastal edge of Punta Hueso in Chile's Coquimbo Region, Casa TG was designed with a premise of minimal intervention on the territory. Set on a plot featuring native vegetation and strong exposure to the elements, the house proposes an occupancy that preserves the existing flora, actively incorporating it into the domestic experience and transforming it into an integral part of the architectural program.