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Gulzar’s Residence / Field Architects

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Gulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - Exterior PhotographyGulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, ColumnGulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, Chair, BeamGulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairGulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - More Images+ 13

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Houses
Chuchot, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Civil Construction Team: Abrar Dar
  • Carpentry Contractor: Field Studios
  • Finishes: Field Studios
  • City: Chuchot
  • Country: India
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Gulzar’s Residence / Field Architects - Exterior Photography
© Suril Patel

Text description provided by the architects. Design for human habitation and practices of the vernacular have evolved together over time. Field Architects focuses on these built-forms and their informative layers, such as local climate, food-habits, culture and tradition, community and family structure, interdependency of human and environment, politics of material and economy, occupation, craft and trade, societal and individual aspirations, standard of comfort, ideation of a shelter and transformation of the layout; and study its observable patterns and adaptive geometry within the context. Ladakh is a high-altitude cold desert in the Trans-Himalayan region. With its rich history in anthropology and trade, the vernacular of Ladakh has evolved over millennia.

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Cite: "Gulzar’s Residence / Field Architects" 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1080021/gulzars-residence-field-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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