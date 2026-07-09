Gulzar’s Residence / Field Architects

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Architects: Field Architects
- Area: 3225 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Suril Patel, Pia Sodhi
Text description provided by the architects. Design for human habitation and practices of the vernacular have evolved together over time. Field Architects focuses on these built-forms and their informative layers, such as local climate, food-habits, culture and tradition, community and family structure, interdependency of human and environment, politics of material and economy, occupation, craft and trade, societal and individual aspirations, standard of comfort, ideation of a shelter and transformation of the layout; and study its observable patterns and adaptive geometry within the context. Ladakh is a high-altitude cold desert in the Trans-Himalayan region. With its rich history in anthropology and trade, the vernacular of Ladakh has evolved over millennia.