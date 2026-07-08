Casaluna / Anarquitectura

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Architects: Anarquitectura
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ivana Rodriguez Duluc
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Lead Architects: Ronny Nunez, Felix Adames
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Julie Peña
- Interior Design: P109 Interiores
- Landscape Architecture: MMAP, Verde Olivo
- Construction: Anarquitectura
Text description provided by the architects. CasaLuna is located on a 2,650 m² coastal plot in Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas. The longitudinal configuration of the site establishes a central axis that organizes the ground floor into two perimeter volumes articulated by an interior courtyard. This strategy favors cross-ventilation, the entry of natural light, and visual continuity toward the Atlantic Ocean.