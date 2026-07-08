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Casaluna / Anarquitectura

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Casaluna / Anarquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, PatioCasaluna / Anarquitectura - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardCasaluna / Anarquitectura - Interior Photography, CourtyardCasaluna / Anarquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCasaluna / Anarquitectura - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
  • Architects: Anarquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivana Rodriguez Duluc
  • Lead Architects: Ronny Nunez, Felix Adames
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Julie Peña
  • Interior Design: P109 Interiores
  • Landscape Architecture: MMAP, Verde Olivo
  • Construction: Anarquitectura
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Casaluna / Anarquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Ivana Rodriguez Duluc

Text description provided by the architects. CasaLuna is located on a 2,650 m² coastal plot in Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas. The longitudinal configuration of the site establishes a central axis that organizes the ground floor into two perimeter volumes articulated by an interior courtyard. This strategy favors cross-ventilation, the entry of natural light, and visual continuity toward the Atlantic Ocean.

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Cite: "Casaluna / Anarquitectura" [Casaluna / Anarquitectura] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1055217/casaluna-anarquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivana Rodriguez Duluc

Casaluna 住宅 / Anarquitectura

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