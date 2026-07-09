Art Museum of AHUA / TJAD + DCA

+ 24

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Museum

Design Team: Chen Jianru, Chen Jie, Ye Wen, Bai Qingtao, Zhou Mingxu

Engineering Team: Jin Gang, Li Xi, Zhou You, Xu Zhizhen, Wang Qing, Shen Jiayu

Clients: Anhui University of the Arts

City: Hefei

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Campus Art settlements: Art Museum of AHUA — Nestled beside the central lake on the campus, the Art Museum of AHUA boasts superior natural scenery and serves as a key venue for exhibiting visual artworks and conducting external artistic exchanges. Its design inherits the master planning philosophy of the campus, embodying and promoting Huizhou artistic traditions and spatial characteristics.