Villa CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE

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Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
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Architects: LOCALARCHITECTURE
- Area: 305 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matthieu Gafsou
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Lead Architects: Antoine Robert-Grandpierre, Laurent Saurer
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Antoine Robert-Grandpierre, Laurent Saurer, Pedro Vieira
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thomas Jundt Ingénieurs Civils
- Architecture Offices: Architectes Consultants et Associés (ACA)
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Weinmann Energies
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Rosol
- City: Abidjan
- Country: Côte d'Ivoire
Text description provided by the architects. Following the completion of the new Swiss Embassy in Ivory Coast in 2016, LOCALARCHITECTURE continues its work in Abidjan with the Swiss Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Residence. The project responds to a dual role as it is conceived both as a family house and a reception area to serve the diplomatic objectives of the Swiss delegation.