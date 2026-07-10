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Villa CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE

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Villa CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, GlassVilla CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingVilla CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior PhotographyVilla CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, WoodVilla CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
  • Architects: LOCALARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  305
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matthieu Gafsou
  • Lead Architects: Antoine Robert-Grandpierre, Laurent Saurer
  • Lead Team: Antoine Robert-Grandpierre, Laurent Saurer, Pedro Vieira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thomas Jundt Ingénieurs Civils
  • Architecture Offices: Architectes Consultants et Associés (ACA)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Weinmann Energies
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Rosol
  • City: Abidjan
  • Country: Côte d'Ivoire
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Villa CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Matthieu Gafsou

Text description provided by the architects. Following the completion of the new Swiss Embassy in Ivory Coast in 2016, LOCALARCHITECTURE continues its work in Abidjan with the Swiss Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Residence. The project responds to a dual role as it is conceived both as a family house and a reception area to serve the diplomatic objectives of the Swiss delegation.

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Cite: "Villa CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054065/villa-crocodile-localarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Matthieu Gafsou

VILLA CROCODILE / LOCALARCHITECTURE

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