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Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber

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Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - Exterior PhotographyViktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - Image 3 of 15Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - Interior Photography, KitchenViktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - Image 5 of 15Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
Valler Tal, Italy
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Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber - Image 3 of 15
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. Viktoria's House is a concrete residence located in Vals, South Tyrol, at an elevation of approximately 1,350 meters above sea level. The house is set against steeply rising mountain slopes that transition from meadows and forests to rugged alpine peaks.

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Architekt Andreas Gruber
Office

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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityItaly

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityItaly
Cite: "Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054053/viktoria-house-architekt-andreas-gruber> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Gustav Willeit

Viktoria 住宅 / Andreas Gruber 建筑事务所

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