Viktoria House / Architekt Andreas Gruber

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Valler Tal, Italy
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Architects: Architekt Andreas Gruber
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Gustav Willeit
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Lead Architects: Andreas Gruber
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Sustainability
- City: Valler Tal
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Viktoria's House is a concrete residence located in Vals, South Tyrol, at an elevation of approximately 1,350 meters above sea level. The house is set against steeply rising mountain slopes that transition from meadows and forests to rugged alpine peaks.