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Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY

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Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - Image 2 of 27Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - Image 3 of 27Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - Image 4 of 27Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamMisato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Sports Architecture
Shiki, Japan
  • Architects: STUDIO YY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1035
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SS/Hiroki Akita
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Accoya, NISSIN EX. Co., Ltd., TOHO-LEO co., ltd
  • Lead Architects: Tsuyoshi Nakamoto, Yuichi Tanaka
  • Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Yamada Noriaki Structural Deisgn Office
  • Hvac, Mep Engineer: Sougougiken
  • Contractor, Builders: Imai Construction
  • Lighting Consutlant: Daiko
  • City: Shiki
  • Country: Japan
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Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY - Image 2 of 27
© SS/Hiroki Akita

Text description provided by the architects. For the 2030 Shimane National Sports Festival, an unconventional design proposal was carried out in Misato Town: the construction of a canoe boathouse incorporating Balinese architectural elements, to serve as both a competitive venue along the Gonokawa River and a training facility for local canoe clubs. The new boathouse is anticipated to become a cultural landmark and tourism asset for the town.

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Cite: "Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054025/misato-canoe-boathouse-studio-yy> ISSN 0719-8884

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