Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY

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Shiki, Japan
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Architects: STUDIO YY
- Area: 1035 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:SS/Hiroki Akita
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Manufacturers: Accoya, NISSIN EX. Co., Ltd., TOHO-LEO co., ltd
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Lead Architects: Tsuyoshi Nakamoto, Yuichi Tanaka
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- Category: Sports Architecture
- Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Yamada Noriaki Structural Deisgn Office
- Hvac, Mep Engineer: Sougougiken
- Contractor, Builders: Imai Construction
- Lighting Consutlant: Daiko
- City: Shiki
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. For the 2030 Shimane National Sports Festival, an unconventional design proposal was carried out in Misato Town: the construction of a canoe boathouse incorporating Balinese architectural elements, to serve as both a competitive venue along the Gonokawa River and a training facility for local canoe clubs. The new boathouse is anticipated to become a cultural landmark and tourism asset for the town.