Misato Canoe Boathouse / STUDIO YY

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Category: Sports Architecture

Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Yamada Noriaki Structural Deisgn Office

Hvac, Mep Engineer: Sougougiken

Contractor, Builders: Imai Construction

Lighting Consutlant: Daiko

City: Shiki

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. For the 2030 Shimane National Sports Festival, an unconventional design proposal was carried out in Misato Town: the construction of a canoe boathouse incorporating Balinese architectural elements, to serve as both a competitive venue along the Gonokawa River and a training facility for local canoe clubs. The new boathouse is anticipated to become a cultural landmark and tourism asset for the town.