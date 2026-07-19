The Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti

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Architects: dans arhitekti
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Miran Kambic
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- Category: Infrastructure, Pedestrian Bridge, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Maja Cvelbar, Miha Dešman, Eva Fišer Berlot, Vlatka Ljubanović, Katarina Pirkmajer Dešman
- City: Kočevje
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The footbridge across the Rinža River is experienced as a highlight and focal point of the Gaj sports park area before the river enters the center of Kočevje. The footbridge spans in a long elegant curve, passing over two existing supports and gently resting on the riverbanks. The width and slope of the bridge reflect its use as part of a cycling path, giving it a light and slender appearance in a way that preserves and enhances the surrounding landscape.