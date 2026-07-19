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The Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti

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The Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontThe Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontThe Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, BeamThe Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Infrastructure, Pedestrian Bridge, Public Architecture
Kočevje, Slovenia
  • Architects: dans arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miran Kambic
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The Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Miran Kambic

Text description provided by the architects. The footbridge across the Rinža River is experienced as a highlight and focal point of the Gaj sports park area before the river enters the center of Kočevje. The footbridge spans in a long elegant curve, passing over two existing supports and gently resting on the riverbanks. The width and slope of the bridge reflect its use as part of a cycling path, giving it a light and slender appearance in a way that preserves and enhances the surrounding landscape.

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dans arhitekti
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePublic ArchitectureSlovenia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePublic ArchitectureSlovenia
Cite: "The Pedestrian Bridge across the River Rinža / dans arhitekti" 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054009/the-pedestrian-bridge-across-the-river-rinza-dans-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Miran Kambic

Rinža河人行桥 / dans arhitekti

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