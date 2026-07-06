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Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library / Snøhetta

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Curated by Nina Vuga

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Medora, United States
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Text description provided by the architects. Opening on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) is designed by Snøhetta as the most regenerative cultural building in the Americas and one of the most ambitious projects pursuing the full Living Building certification, the world's most rigorous environmental standard.

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Cite: "Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library / Snøhetta" 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1053997/theodore-roosevelt-presidential-library-trpl-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

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