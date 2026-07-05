CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka

+ 19

Residential Architecture, House Interiors • Porto Feliz, Brazil Architects: Lucas Takaoka

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 850 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fabriko , Herança Cultural , Milar Sofás , Uniflex

Lead Architect: Lucas Takaoka

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a valley in the countryside of São Paulo, this residence, with architectural design by Studio Arthur Casas and interior design by our studio, faced the main challenge of creating defined spaces within the social area, ensuring each environment has its own purpose and moment.