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CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka

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CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairCR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamCR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairCR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, House Interiors
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucas Takaoka
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fabriko, Herança Cultural , Milar Sofás, Uniflex
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Takaoka
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CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
Cortesia de Lucas Takaoka

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a valley in the countryside of São Paulo, this residence, with architectural design by Studio Arthur Casas and interior design by our studio, faced the main challenge of creating defined spaces within the social area, ensuring each environment has its own purpose and moment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka" [Residência CR / Lucas Takaoka] 05 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043027/cr-residence-lucas-takaoka> ISSN 0719-8884

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