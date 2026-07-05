CR Residence / Lucas Takaoka

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Porto Feliz, Brazil
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Architects: Lucas Takaoka
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2024
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Manufacturers: Fabriko, Herança Cultural , Milar Sofás, Uniflex
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Lead Architect: Lucas Takaoka
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- Category: Residential Architecture, House Interiors
- Coordination: Beatriz Bosschart
- Project Team: Bruna Simões, Carolina Petito
- Landscape Design: Nature Tree
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a valley in the countryside of São Paulo, this residence, with architectural design by Studio Arthur Casas and interior design by our studio, faced the main challenge of creating defined spaces within the social area, ensuring each environment has its own purpose and moment.