Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects

-
Architects: Meister Varma Architects
- Area: 2400 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
-
Manufacturers: Jaquar Artize, Kajaria ceramics, Vitrum
-
Lead Architects: Krishnan Varma
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- General Contractor: JJ Facade Cladding, TK Jayan, Shaji Francis, Team Interiors, K Designs, Local Hands Project
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WVA Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interstellar
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: XN Electricals
- City: Kotagiri
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Shilaya – from śilā, meaning stone- is a home in Kotagiri, a small town tucked away in the Nilgiris mountains of Tamil Nadu. Kotagiri was the earliest European settlement in this region in colonial times, and that architectural influence is clearly visible in the numerous stone churches, cottages, and missionary schools that dot the landscape. The project was built on the brownfield site of one such cottage that had partially collapsed.