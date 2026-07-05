Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects

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Houses • Kotagiri, India Architects: Meister Varma Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2400 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Syam Sreesylam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jaquar Artize , Kajaria ceramics , Vitrum

Lead Architects: Krishnan Varma

Category: Houses

General Contractor: JJ Facade Cladding, TK Jayan, Shaji Francis, Team Interiors, K Designs, Local Hands Project

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WVA Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interstellar

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: XN Electricals

City: Kotagiri

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Shilaya – from śilā, meaning stone- is a home in Kotagiri, a small town tucked away in the Nilgiris mountains of Tamil Nadu. Kotagiri was the earliest European settlement in this region in colonial times, and that architectural influence is clearly visible in the numerous stone churches, cottages, and missionary schools that dot the landscape. The project was built on the brownfield site of one such cottage that had partially collapsed.