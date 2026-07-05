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Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects

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Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - Interior Photography, BrickShilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassShilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail, GlassShilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - Exterior PhotographyShilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kotagiri, India
  • Architects: Meister Varma Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jaquar Artize, Kajaria ceramics, Vitrum
  • Lead Architects: Krishnan Varma
  • Category: Houses
  • General Contractor: JJ Facade Cladding, TK Jayan, Shaji Francis, Team Interiors, K Designs, Local Hands Project
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WVA Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interstellar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: XN Electricals
  • City: Kotagiri
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Shilaya – from śilā, meaning stone- is a home in Kotagiri, a small town tucked away in the Nilgiris mountains of Tamil Nadu. Kotagiri was the earliest European settlement in this region in colonial times, and that architectural influence is clearly visible in the numerous stone churches, cottages, and missionary schools that dot the landscape. The project was built on the brownfield site of one such cottage that had partially collapsed.

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Meister Varma Architects
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GlassSteelStone

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Cite: "Shilaya Cottage / Meister Varma Architects" 05 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043013/shilaya-cottage-meister-varma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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