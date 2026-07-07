Steenzicht Social Housing / JVST

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Architects: JVST
- Area: 8500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite
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Lead Architects: Jaakko van 't Spijker, Jesse Wijnen
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing
- Lead Team: Jaakko van 't Spijker, Jesse Wijnen
- Design Team: Julio Gill, Violeta Sánchez Sánchez, Bojana Ronkovic, Stefan Videnov, Ilse Janmaat, Federica Giannone, Jeroen van Rijen, Mina Intihar
- Technical Team: HFB Groep
- Urban Planning: Palmbout Urban Landscapes
- Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: iFource
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VeriCon
- General Contractor: Heijmans
- City: Den Haag
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Steenzicht 1A is one of the first buildings to be completed within De Zichten, a large-scale densification and renewal plan for the post-war neighborhoods of Dreven, Gaarden and Zichten in the southwest of The Hague. The building comprises 118 social dwellings and responds to its surroundings – densifying the existing urban fabric while introducing a courtyard typology that brings new green quality, intimacy, and street life to the neighborhood