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Steenzicht Social Housing / JVST

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Social Housing
Den Haag, The Netherlands
  • Architects: JVST
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite
  • Lead Architects: Jaakko van 't Spijker, Jesse Wijnen
  • Lead Team: Jaakko van 't Spijker, Jesse Wijnen
  • Design Team: Julio Gill, Violeta Sánchez Sánchez, Bojana Ronkovic, Stefan Videnov, Ilse Janmaat, Federica Giannone, Jeroen van Rijen, Mina Intihar
  • Technical Team: HFB Groep
  • Urban Planning: Palmbout Urban Landscapes
  • Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: iFource
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VeriCon
  • General Contractor: Heijmans
  • City: Den Haag
  • Country: The Netherlands
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Steenzicht Social Housing / JVST - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. Steenzicht 1A is one of the first buildings to be completed within De Zichten, a large-scale densification and renewal plan for the post-war neighborhoods of Dreven, Gaarden and Zichten in the southwest of The Hague. The building comprises 118 social dwellings and responds to its surroundings – densifying the existing urban fabric while introducing a courtyard typology that brings new green quality, intimacy, and street life to the neighborhood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingThe Netherlands
Cite: "Steenzicht Social Housing / JVST" 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1043004/steenzicht-social-housing-jvst> ISSN 0719-8884

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