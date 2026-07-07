Steenzicht Social Housing / JVST

Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing

Lead Team: Jaakko van 't Spijker, Jesse Wijnen

Design Team: Julio Gill, Violeta Sánchez Sánchez, Bojana Ronkovic, Stefan Videnov, Ilse Janmaat, Federica Giannone, Jeroen van Rijen, Mina Intihar

Technical Team: HFB Groep

Urban Planning: Palmbout Urban Landscapes

Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: iFource

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VeriCon

General Contractor: Heijmans

City: Den Haag

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Steenzicht 1A is one of the first buildings to be completed within De Zichten, a large-scale densification and renewal plan for the post-war neighborhoods of Dreven, Gaarden and Zichten in the southwest of The Hague. The building comprises 118 social dwellings and responds to its surroundings – densifying the existing urban fabric while introducing a courtyard typology that brings new green quality, intimacy, and street life to the neighborhood