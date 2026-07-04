Rosso listening bar / Naso

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: Naso
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jose Ignacio Vargas
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Lead Architects: Emilio Valerio, José Ignacio Vargas
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Bar, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Emilio Valerio
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Rosso is conceived as a listening bar discreetly located behind the kitchen of a restaurant, establishing a sense of escape and discovery for guests. This concealed position frames the bar as a destination revealed rather than announced, reinforcing its intimate and immersive character.