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Rosso listening bar / Naso

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Rosso listening bar / Naso - Image 2 of 11 Rosso listening bar / Naso - Interior Photography Rosso listening bar / Naso - Interior Photography Rosso listening bar / Naso - Image 5 of 11 Rosso listening bar / Naso - More Images+ 6

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hospitality Architecture, Bar, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Naso
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jose Ignacio Vargas
  • Lead Architects: Emilio Valerio, José Ignacio Vargas
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Rosso listening bar / Naso - Image 2 of 11
© Jose Ignacio Vargas

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Rosso is conceived as a listening bar discreetly located behind the kitchen of a restaurant, establishing a sense of escape and discovery for guests. This concealed position frames the bar as a destination revealed rather than announced, reinforcing its intimate and immersive character.

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Naso
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WoodFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsMexico

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WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsMexico
Cite: " Rosso listening bar / Naso" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042999/rosso-listening-bar-naso> ISSN 0719-8884

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