Xingu House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Guilherme Castro, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Sabrina Freitas, Marcia Aline, Manuela Moss

City: Nova Lima

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Xingu House emerges from a careful reading of the site: a terrain composed of natural plateaus, stone walls, and preserved patches of forest. From this irregular geography, the project seeks to understand how architecture could lean on the terrain, open itself to the landscape and build a continuous relationship between the body of the house and the mountain.