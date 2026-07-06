Xingu House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Nova Lima, Brazil
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Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 1800 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nelson Kon
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Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Guilherme Castro, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Sabrina Freitas, Marcia Aline, Manuela Moss
- City: Nova Lima
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Xingu House emerges from a careful reading of the site: a terrain composed of natural plateaus, stone walls, and preserved patches of forest. From this irregular geography, the project seeks to understand how architecture could lean on the terrain, open itself to the landscape and build a continuous relationship between the body of the house and the mountain.