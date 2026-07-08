Renovation of Shell Theatre in Beijing Chaoyang Park / DUTS design

+ 33

Category: Park

Lead Team: Zhong Ling

Scheme Design Team: Peng Xu, Feng Zhenduo, Zhang Yan, Yang Linbing

Landscape Design: Liu Xiaohui, Liu Xiaoxuan

Clients: Beijing Kuntai Holding Group Co., Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the three-sided lakefront central island of Beijing's Chaoyang Park, the 2008 Olympic-era outdoor Shell Theatre has completed its renewal by DUTS design. Aligned with the Liangma River cultural waterfront masterplan, the project adopts a low-intervention "10% interface renewal" strategy, eschewing full demolition to redefine the symbiosis between performance venue, public park and waterfront landscape.