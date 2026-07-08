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Renovation of Shell Theatre in Beijing Chaoyang Park / DUTS design

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Park
Beijing, China
  • Category: Park
  • Lead Team: Zhong Ling
  • Scheme Design Team: Peng Xu, Feng Zhenduo, Zhang Yan, Yang Linbing
  • Landscape Design: Liu Xiaohui, Liu Xiaoxuan
  • Clients: Beijing Kuntai Holding Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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© Shan-jian images

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the three-sided lakefront central island of Beijing's Chaoyang Park, the 2008 Olympic-era outdoor Shell Theatre has completed its renewal by DUTS design. Aligned with the Liangma River cultural waterfront masterplan, the project adopts a low-intervention "10% interface renewal" strategy, eschewing full demolition to redefine the symbiosis between performance venue, public park and waterfront landscape.

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Cite: "Renovation of Shell Theatre in Beijing Chaoyang Park / DUTS design" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042980/renovation-of-shell-theatre-in-beijing-chaoyang-park-duts-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shan-jian images

北京朝阳公园贝壳剧场（湖心演艺岛）改造项目 / DUTS杜兹设计

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