Renovation of Shell Theatre in Beijing Chaoyang Park / DUTS design

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Architects: DUTS design
- Area: 14900 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Shan-jian images
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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the three-sided lakefront central island of Beijing's Chaoyang Park, the 2008 Olympic-era outdoor Shell Theatre has completed its renewal by DUTS design. Aligned with the Liangma River cultural waterfront masterplan, the project adopts a low-intervention "10% interface renewal" strategy, eschewing full demolition to redefine the symbiosis between performance venue, public park and waterfront landscape.