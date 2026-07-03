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Faye House / Alhumaidhi Architects

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Faye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyFaye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassFaye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - Interior Photography, WoodFaye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, GlassFaye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Shamiya, Kuwait
  • Architects: Alhumaidhi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1601
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Garrido - NG Photo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Not available
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Faye House / Alhumaidhi Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nelson Garrido - NG Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Faye House is a private urban residence meticulously crafted to respond to its unique corner plot. The generous setback condition allowed for the integration of a lush private garden, which serves as the focal point of the home's architectural composition. The ground floor is conceived as an open-plan volume, where kitchen, dining, and living areas unfold along a continuous axis and extend seamlessly into the landscape through full-height sliding glass panels. These operable glazed walls dissolve the threshold between interior and exterior, anchoring the spatial experience in natural light, greenery, and air.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKuwait
Cite: "Faye House / Alhumaidhi Architects" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042973/faye-house-alhumaidhi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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