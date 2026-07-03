Faye House / Alhumaidhi Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Faye House is a private urban residence meticulously crafted to respond to its unique corner plot. The generous setback condition allowed for the integration of a lush private garden, which serves as the focal point of the home's architectural composition. The ground floor is conceived as an open-plan volume, where kitchen, dining, and living areas unfold along a continuous axis and extend seamlessly into the landscape through full-height sliding glass panels. These operable glazed walls dissolve the threshold between interior and exterior, anchoring the spatial experience in natural light, greenery, and air.