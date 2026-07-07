Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto

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Public Architecture • Thimphu, Bhutan Architects: Shatotto

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Prantography

Lead Architects: Prof. Ar. Rafiq Azam (FIAB)

Category: Public Architecture

Project Architect: Tohidul Islam

Local Architect: Rebecca Gurung

Interior Design: SHATOTTO Architecture for Green Living, Tohidul Islam, Zannat Jui & Iftekhar Abdullah

Consultant: SHATOTTO architecture for green living in association with Progressive Research & Consultancy Services, Ideas pty ltd Iftekhar + Design associates

Construction Firm And Contractor: Vajra Builders

Structural Engineer: Progressive Research & Consulting Service

Electrical Engineers: Mohiminol Islam & Kaka Dawa

Mechanical Engineer: Ershed Jaman

Cost Engineer: Nazrul Islam

Supervision Engineer: Md. Oahedul Islam Mamun

Client: Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Thimphu, Bhutan

City: Thimphu

Country: Bhutan

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Text description provided by the architects. On December 6, 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of Bangladesh through an official telegram. In this historic message, King Jigme Darji Wangchuck expressed his support for Bangladesh's struggle and his belief in the nation's eventual success. Inspired by this profound political friendship, the Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan embodies the harmonious fusion of Bhutanese and Bangladeshi culture, celebrating the historical, geographical, cultural, and diplomatic connections between the two nations. The project is conceived as an expression of cultural diplomacy, where architecture becomes a medium of mutual respect, trust, and friendship.