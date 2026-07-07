Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto

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Architects: Shatotto
- Area: 70000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Prantography
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Lead Architects: Prof. Ar. Rafiq Azam (FIAB)
- Category: Public Architecture
- Project Architect: Tohidul Islam
- Local Architect: Rebecca Gurung
- Interior Design: SHATOTTO Architecture for Green Living, Tohidul Islam, Zannat Jui & Iftekhar Abdullah
- Consultant: SHATOTTO architecture for green living in association with Progressive Research & Consultancy Services, Ideas pty ltd Iftekhar + Design associates
- Construction Firm And Contractor: Vajra Builders
- Structural Engineer: Progressive Research & Consulting Service
- Electrical Engineers: Mohiminol Islam & Kaka Dawa
- Mechanical Engineer: Ershed Jaman
- Cost Engineer: Nazrul Islam
- Supervision Engineer: Md. Oahedul Islam Mamun
- Client: Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Thimphu, Bhutan
- City: Thimphu
- Country: Bhutan
Text description provided by the architects. On December 6, 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of Bangladesh through an official telegram. In this historic message, King Jigme Darji Wangchuck expressed his support for Bangladesh's struggle and his belief in the nation's eventual success. Inspired by this profound political friendship, the Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan embodies the harmonious fusion of Bhutanese and Bangladeshi culture, celebrating the historical, geographical, cultural, and diplomatic connections between the two nations. The project is conceived as an expression of cultural diplomacy, where architecture becomes a medium of mutual respect, trust, and friendship.