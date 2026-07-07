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Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto

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Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - Exterior PhotographyBangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - Interior Photography, Balcony, Column, CourtyardBangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - Image 13 of 20Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - Image 12 of 20Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Public Architecture
Thimphu, Bhutan
  • Architects: Shatotto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Prantography
  • Lead Architects: Prof. Ar. Rafiq Azam (FIAB)
  • Project Architect: Tohidul Islam
  • Local Architect: Rebecca Gurung
  • Interior Design: SHATOTTO Architecture for Green Living, Tohidul Islam, Zannat Jui & Iftekhar Abdullah
  • Consultant: SHATOTTO architecture for green living in association with Progressive Research & Consultancy Services, Ideas pty ltd Iftekhar + Design associates
  • Construction Firm And Contractor: Vajra Builders
  • Structural Engineer: Progressive Research & Consulting Service
  • Electrical Engineers: Mohiminol Islam & Kaka Dawa
  • Mechanical Engineer: Ershed Jaman
  • Cost Engineer: Nazrul Islam
  • Supervision Engineer: Md. Oahedul Islam Mamun
  • Client: Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Thimphu, Bhutan
  • City: Thimphu
  • Country: Bhutan
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Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto - Exterior Photography
© Prantography

Text description provided by the architects. On December 6, 1971, Bhutan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of Bangladesh through an official telegram. In this historic message, King Jigme Darji Wangchuck expressed his support for Bangladesh's struggle and his belief in the nation's eventual success. Inspired by this profound political friendship, the Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan embodies the harmonious fusion of Bhutanese and Bangladeshi culture, celebrating the historical, geographical, cultural, and diplomatic connections between the two nations. The project is conceived as an expression of cultural diplomacy, where architecture becomes a medium of mutual respect, trust, and friendship.

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Shatotto
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WoodStone

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Cite: "Bangladesh Chancery Complex and Ambassador's Residence / Shatotto" 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042962/bangladesh-chancery-complex-and-ambassadors-residence-shatotto> ISSN 0719-8884

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