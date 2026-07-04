Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS

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Houses • Gujarat, India Architects: DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 560 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pratikruti09

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Briston furniture , Fanzart , Futura , Kohler , Mãos do Oriente , Nexion tiles , Norysis , Panasonic , Telesia Windows , Venzo wood

Lead Architects: Shreya Bhavsar, Krunal Patel

Category: Houses

Design Team: Jeshika Patel

Technical Team: Soib Tai

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shree consulting engineers-Harshal Dalala

Project Management: Jitendra Karnavat

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Janak Patel

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Facade Cladding - Bhargav

City: Gujarat

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the Sanskrit word Neeti, meaning intention or guiding principle, the project is shaped by a series of conscious design decisions that respond to climate, context, and the everyday rituals of family life. Located in the hot and arid landscape of northern Gujarat, Neeti – Lime House at Palanpur reinterprets traditional building wisdom through passive environmental strategies, natural materials, and contemporary spatial planning. Rather than treating lime as a finish, the project employs it as a breathable building system that contributes to thermal comfort, craftsmanship, and architectural expression.