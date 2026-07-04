Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS

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Architects: DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS
- Area: 560 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pratikruti09
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Manufacturers: Briston furniture, Fanzart, Futura, Kohler, Mãos do Oriente, Nexion tiles, Norysis, Panasonic, Telesia Windows, Venzo wood
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Lead Architects: Shreya Bhavsar, Krunal Patel
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Jeshika Patel
- Technical Team: Soib Tai
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shree consulting engineers-Harshal Dalala
- Project Management: Jitendra Karnavat
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Janak Patel
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Facade Cladding - Bhargav
- City: Gujarat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the Sanskrit word Neeti, meaning intention or guiding principle, the project is shaped by a series of conscious design decisions that respond to climate, context, and the everyday rituals of family life. Located in the hot and arid landscape of northern Gujarat, Neeti – Lime House at Palanpur reinterprets traditional building wisdom through passive environmental strategies, natural materials, and contemporary spatial planning. Rather than treating lime as a finish, the project employs it as a breathable building system that contributes to thermal comfort, craftsmanship, and architectural expression.