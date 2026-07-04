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Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS

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Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyNeeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, CourtyardNeeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairNeeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingNeeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 15

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Gujarat, India
  • Architects: DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pratikruti09
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Briston furniture, Fanzart, Futura, Kohler, Mãos do Oriente, Nexion tiles, Norysis, Panasonic, Telesia Windows, Venzo wood
  • Lead Architects: Shreya Bhavsar, Krunal Patel
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Jeshika Patel
  • Technical Team: Soib Tai
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shree consulting engineers-Harshal Dalala
  • Project Management: Jitendra Karnavat
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Janak Patel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Facade Cladding - Bhargav
  • City: Gujarat
  • Country: India
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Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Pratikruti09

Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the Sanskrit word Neeti, meaning intention or guiding principle, the project is shaped by a series of conscious design decisions that respond to climate, context, and the everyday rituals of family life. Located in the hot and arid landscape of northern Gujarat, Neeti – Lime House at Palanpur reinterprets traditional building wisdom through passive environmental strategies, natural materials, and contemporary spatial planning. Rather than treating lime as a finish, the project employs it as a breathable building system that contributes to thermal comfort, craftsmanship, and architectural expression.

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Cite: "Neeti-Lime House / DINTERPLAY ARCHITECTS" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042961/neeti-lime-house-dinterplay-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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