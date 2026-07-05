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Basque Farm / zU-studio

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Basque Farm / zU-studio - Exterior PhotographyBasque Farm / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, GlassBasque Farm / zU-studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Beam, ChairBasque Farm / zU-studio - Image 5 of 38Basque Farm / zU-studio - More Images+ 33

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Renovation, Sustainability
Spain
  • Architects: zU-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1111
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Pegenaute
  • Lead Architect: Javier Zubiria Gallastegui
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Basque Farm / zU-studio - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on top of a hill in the Basque Country. The original farmhouse measured a 23 × 23 metre square footprint and was divided into four equal quarters, accommodating four families. The new intervention reimagines the building as a home for a single family while preserving the character and presence of the original structure.

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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilitySpain

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Basque Farm / zU-studio" 05 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042959/basque-farm-zu-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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