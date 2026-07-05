Basque Farm / zU-studio

-
Architects: zU-studio
- Area: 1111 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Pedro Pegenaute
-
Lead Architect: Javier Zubiria Gallastegui
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation, Sustainability
- Technical Architect: Lander Arregui
- Structural Engineering: INAK
- Constructor: Koldo Kerejeta
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on top of a hill in the Basque Country. The original farmhouse measured a 23 × 23 metre square footprint and was divided into four equal quarters, accommodating four families. The new intervention reimagines the building as a home for a single family while preserving the character and presence of the original structure.