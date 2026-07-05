Basque Farm / zU-studio

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Residential Architecture, Renovation, Sustainability • Spain Architects: zU-studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1111 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Pegenaute

Lead Architect: Javier Zubiria Gallastegui

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on top of a hill in the Basque Country. The original farmhouse measured a 23 × 23 metre square footprint and was divided into four equal quarters, accommodating four families. The new intervention reimagines the building as a home for a single family while preserving the character and presence of the original structure.