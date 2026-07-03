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Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel

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Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - Interior Photography, WoodMoss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMoss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - Image 4 of 19Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - Exterior PhotographyMoss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Houses, Extension
Glenties, Ireland
  • Architects: Pasparakis Friel
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Molloy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deignan Design, Friary Timber Products , Velfac, dqsurfacedesigns
  • Lead Architects: Sosie Pasparakis, Ronan Friel
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Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel - Image 4 of 19
© Peter Molloy

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a narrow bog road in County Donegal, life and work have long been inseparable. This cluster of buildings was once the operational heart of a farm: the house flanked by a byre (cowshed) on one side and outhouses on the other. Humans and livestock lived in close proximity, sharing space and routine, with the south-facing yard serving as the central outdoor room.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionIreland
Cite: "Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042954/moss-farmhouse-pasparakis-friel> ISSN 0719-8884

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