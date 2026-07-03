Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel

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Glenties, Ireland
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Architects: Pasparakis Friel
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Peter Molloy
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Manufacturers: Deignan Design, Friary Timber Products , Velfac, dqsurfacedesigns
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Lead Architects: Sosie Pasparakis, Ronan Friel
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Houses, Extension
- Lead Team: Sosie Pasparakis, Ronan Friel
- General Contractor: Patsy Harkin
- City: Glenties
- Country: Ireland
Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a narrow bog road in County Donegal, life and work have long been inseparable. This cluster of buildings was once the operational heart of a farm: the house flanked by a byre (cowshed) on one side and outhouses on the other. Humans and livestock lived in close proximity, sharing space and routine, with the south-facing yard serving as the central outdoor room.