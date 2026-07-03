Moss Farmhouse / Pasparakis Friel

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Cultural Architecture, Houses, Extension • Glenties, Ireland Architects: Pasparakis Friel

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Peter Molloy

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deignan Design , Friary Timber Products , Velfac , dqsurfacedesigns

Lead Architects: Sosie Pasparakis, Ronan Friel

Category: Cultural Architecture, Houses, Extension

Lead Team: Sosie Pasparakis, Ronan Friel

General Contractor: Patsy Harkin

City: Glenties

Country: Ireland

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Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a narrow bog road in County Donegal, life and work have long been inseparable. This cluster of buildings was once the operational heart of a farm: the house flanked by a byre (cowshed) on one side and outhouses on the other. Humans and livestock lived in close proximity, sharing space and routine, with the south-facing yard serving as the central outdoor room.