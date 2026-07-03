Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture

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West Lake Hills, United States
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Architects: A Parallel Architecture
- Area: 7150 ft²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Casey Dunn
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Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Jacob Brown
- General Contractor: Shoberg Homes
- City: West Lake Hills
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Motivated to build a forever home for her young and growing family, our client challenged the design team to create a cozy, family-oriented sanctuary on an otherwise busy thoroughfare. Early design explorations were focused on useable landscaped yards and outdoor living areas, resulting in an exterior form that is differential to the site and surrounding environment.