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Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture

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Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Image 2 of 15Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Kitchen, Chair, Countertop, Door, LightingRollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Interior Photography, DoorRollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, Door, ChairRollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
West Lake Hills, United States
  • Architects: A Parallel Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7150 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Casey Dunn
  • Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Image 2 of 15
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Motivated to build a forever home for her young and growing family, our client challenged the design team to create a cozy, family-oriented sanctuary on an otherwise busy thoroughfare. Early design explorations were focused on useable landscaped yards and outdoor living areas, resulting in an exterior form that is differential to the site and surrounding environment.

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A Parallel Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Rollingwood Residence / A Parallel Architecture" 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042945/rollingwood-residence-a-parallel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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