Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on a limestone bluff overlooking the rolling Texas Hill Country and the distant Austin skyline, the Terrace Mountain Residence exemplifies sophisticated modern design. Conceived as two elegantly interlocking volumes, a grounded pavilion crafted from stone and concrete and a delicate glass and wood box that gracefully cantilevers over slender steel columns. This 5,000 square foot home seamlessly integrates with its rugged setting, dissolving the boundaries between indoors and out.