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Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture

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Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Image 2 of 23Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Exterior PhotographyTerrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Image 4 of 23Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Lighting, ChairTerrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
West Lake Hills, United States
  • Architects: A Parallel Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4995 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chase Daniel
  • Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture - Image 2 of 23
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on a limestone bluff overlooking the rolling Texas Hill Country and the distant Austin skyline, the Terrace Mountain Residence exemplifies sophisticated modern design. Conceived as two elegantly interlocking volumes, a grounded pavilion crafted from stone and concrete and a delicate glass and wood box that gracefully cantilevers over slender steel columns. This 5,000 square foot home seamlessly integrates with its rugged setting, dissolving the boundaries between indoors and out.

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A Parallel Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture" 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042943/terrace-mountain-residence-a-parallel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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