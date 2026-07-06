Terrace Mountain Residence / A Parallel Architecture

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West Lake Hills, United States
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Architects: A Parallel Architecture
- Area: 4995 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Chase Daniel
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Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Jacob Brown, Diane Hong, Raquel Valdez Chase Humphries,
- Interior Design: Allison Burke Interior Design
- General Contractor: Arrowhead Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fort Structures
- City: West Lake Hills
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on a limestone bluff overlooking the rolling Texas Hill Country and the distant Austin skyline, the Terrace Mountain Residence exemplifies sophisticated modern design. Conceived as two elegantly interlocking volumes, a grounded pavilion crafted from stone and concrete and a delicate glass and wood box that gracefully cantilevers over slender steel columns. This 5,000 square foot home seamlessly integrates with its rugged setting, dissolving the boundaries between indoors and out.