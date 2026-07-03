Coco Beans House / Aamir and Hameeda

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Category: Houses

Architects: Aamir Sharma, Hameeda Sharma

Architecture & Interiors Studio: Aamir and Hameeda

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. At its heart, Coco Beans is a home about coexistence. With the land. With the trees. With light, atmosphere, and the rhythms of everyday living. Rather than imposing itself onto the site, the architecture adapts to it with sensitivity and intention, creating a residence that feels inseparable from its surroundings. Set on a rocky 700 sq. yd. site in Hyderabad, the 6,000 sq. ft. residence unfolds across three levels, designed for a family deeply connected to nature and the life unfolding around it. Named after the family's cat, Coco Beans, the home carries a sense of familiarity and warmth from the very beginning. It feels personal not through overt gestures, but through the way the spaces respond to everyday living.